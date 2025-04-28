Delivery available for Orders for 10+ people!
Huckleberry Grill Salt Lake City
Appetizers
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Three wild-caught jumbo Black Tiger prawns served with a sambal infused cocktail sauce and slice of fresh lemon. (Gluten free.)$6.99
Buffalo Stuffed Mushrooms
Ground bison and smoked gouda cheese blended with panko bread crumbs and herbs then stuffed into large button mushrooms and topped with scratch made foyot (f-why-yo) sauce. (Gluten free.)$6.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Three portions of creamy parmesan risotto stuffed with crispy prosciutto then breaded and deep fried, served with a roasted red pepper romesco.$6.99
Entree Combos
Huckleberry Pork Tenderloin Combo
Seasoned and grilled to perfection pork tenderloin served with a Huckleberry coulis sauce made from wild, hand-picked huckleberries from the ashy slopes of Mount St. Helens. (Gluten free.)$16.99
Smoked Tri Tip Combo
Beef tri tip hickory cold smoked for a light infusion, then seared and sous vide to a tender medium rare, then sliced and served with a portobello mushroom duxelles sauce and port reduction. (Gluten free.) *If you’d like Med. Well/Well Done ask the Chef to “Slice and Sear!” **Upgrade to purebred Wagyu Tri-Tip +$59.49$19.99
Whiskey Meatballs Combo
Roasted beef and pork meatballs tossed in whiskey & green peppercorn cream sauce, garnished with chopped parsley. (***Due to a recipe change, this item now contains gluten. We apologize for any inconvenience.)$16.99
Dwaine's Grilled Chicken Combo
Two plump, bone-in chicken thighs marinated for 24-48 hours in Grandpa Dwaine's secret family recipe marinade then seasoned and char-grilled in dancing flames until flawlessly finished. (Gluten free.)$13.99
Smoked Wagyu Combo
Purebred Wagyu beef tri tip hickory cold smoked for a light infusion, then seared and sous vide to a tender medium rare, then sliced and served with a portobello mushroom duxelles sauce and port reduction. (Gluten free.)$79.99
Vegetarian "Meatballs" with Red Pepper Romesco
Plant-based Italian "meatballs" served with our house-made red pepper Romesco sauce with a kick. (Vegan / Vegetarian. Slightly spicy.)$15.99
Porcini Cream Chicken
Wild gathered porcini mushrooms simmered in whole cream then blended with roasted garlic, caramelized onions, and signature seasoning then tossed over smoky grilled chicken. (Gluten free.)$17.99
Entree Salads
Deluxe Caesar Salad
Hand-torn romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, served with shaved Parmesan, fire-roasted tomatoes, and candied bacon crumbles. (Gluten free.)$9.99
Fig & Goat Cheese Salad
Black mission figs, goat cheese, purple onion, mandarin oranges, walnuts, & balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed power greens. (Vegetarian / Gluten Free.)$9.99
Desserts
Huckleberry Mousse
Rich, hand-crafted chocolate mousse served with our signature huckleberry sauce and topped with a dollop of crème chantilly and almonds crumbs. (Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$6.49
Whiskey Bread Pudding
Fluffy and rich bread pudding folded with raisins then smothered in traditional whiskey custard sauce. (Vegetarian.)$6.49
Red Velvet Cookie$1.49
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.49
Huckleberry Supreme Pie
Perfect crumbly crust layered with creamy supreme filling and candied huckleberries, then topped with creme chantilly and almond crumble. (Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$6.49
Whole (8 slice) Huckleberry Supreme Pie$39.99OUT OF STOCK
Kids' Menu
Kids' Mac N' Cheese
Classic elbow pasta in a velvety, creamy, five cheese cheddar sauce. (Vegetarian.)$6.99
Kids' Dwaine's Grilled Chicken
One plump, bone-in chicken thighs marinated for 24-48 hours in Grandpa Dwaine's secret family recipe marinade then seasoned and grilled in dancing flames until flawlessly finished. (Gluten free.)$6.99
Kids' Huckleberry Pork Tenderloin
Seasoned and grilled to perfection pork tenderloin served with a Huckleberry coulis sauce made from wild, hand-picked huckleberries from the ashy slopes of Mount St. Helens. (Gluten free.)$6.99
Add-On Sides
Funeral Potatoes
Diced red potatoes in a delicious chicken cream sauce blended with five cheeses and sour cream then topped with crunchy crumbled corn flakes. 6 oz.$4.99
Mac N' Cheese
Classic elbow pasta in a velvety, creamy, five cheese cheddar sauce. (Vegetarian.)$3.99
Green Beans with Bacon & Onion
Cut green beans, sautéed with bacon and caramelized onions.$3.99
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed in Chipotle Honey Mustard sauce and garnished with candied bacon crumbles. *Can be made Vegetarian upon request.$3.99
GRAVY Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
Creamy russet potatoes whipped to perfection with roasted garlic and grated Parmesan cheese, served with demi-glase beef gravy, for a classic, comfort dish. (Gluten Free. *Vegetarian without the gravy.)$3.99
NO GRAVY Parmesan Mashed Potatoes$3.99
Sweet Potato Mash
Oven roasted sweet potatoes with orange, nutmeg, 100% real maple syrup and brown sugar, topped with candied pecan crumbles. (Vegan/Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$3.99
Side Caesar Salad
Hand-torn romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, served with shaved Parmesan, fire-roasted tomatoes, and candied bacon crumbles. (Gluten free.)$3.99
Family Packs
Buffet Style Catering
1 Meat + 2 Sides Option$139.90
Tri-Tip + 2 Sides Option$174.80
2 Meat + 3 Sides Option$169.90
Tri-Tip + Meat + 3 Sides Option$209.80
Gallon of Huckleberry Lemonade$20.00
Disposable Chafer each$9.99
Sterno Fuel each$1.49
Canned Soda- Per Person$2.49
Bottled Water- Per Person$1.49
Specialty Dessert Item- Per Person$3.99
Full Service Stage 1 Upgrade$150.00
Full Service 4 Hours Extra Help$150.00