Smoked Tri Tip Combo

Beef tri tip hickory cold smoked for a light infusion, then seared and sous vide to a tender medium rare, then sliced and served with a portobello mushroom duxelles sauce and port reduction. (Gluten free.) *If you’d like Med. Well/Well Done ask the Chef to “Slice and Sear!” **Upgrade to purebred Wagyu Tri-Tip +$59.49