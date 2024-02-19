Huckleberry Grill Salt Lake City
Appetizers
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Three wild-caught jumbo Black Tiger prawns served with a sambal infused cocktail sauce and slice of fresh lemon. (Gluten free.)$6.99
- Buffalo Stuffed Mushrooms
Ground bison and smoked gouda cheese blended with panko bread crumbs and herbs then stuffed into large button mushrooms and topped with scratch made foyot (f-why-yo) sauce. (Gluten free.)$6.99
- Arancini
Three portions of creamy parmesan risotto stuffed with crispy prosciutto then breaded and deep fried, served with a roasted red pepper romesco.$6.99
Entree Combos
- Huckleberry Pork Tenderloin Combo
Seasoned and grilled to perfection pork tenderloin served with a Huckleberry coulis sauce made from wild, hand-picked huckleberries from the ashy slopes of Mount St. Helens. (Gluten free.)$16.49
- Smoked Tri Tip Combo
Beef tri tip hickory cold smoked for a light infusion, then seared and sous vide to a tender medium rare, then sliced and served with a portobello mushroom duxelles sauce and port reduction. (Gluten free.) *If you’d like Med. Well/Well Done ask the Chef to “Slice and Sear!” **Upgrade to purebred Wagyu Tri-Tip +$59.49$19.49
- Whiskey Meatballs Combo
Roasted beef and pork meatballs tossed in whiskey & green peppercorn cream sauce, garnished with chopped parsley. (***Due to a recipe change, this item now contains gluten. We apologize for any inconvenience.)$16.49
- Dwaine's Grilled Chicken Combo
Two plump, bone-in chicken thighs marinated for 24-48 hours in Grandpa Dwaine's secret family recipe marinade then seasoned and grilled in dancing flames until flawlessly finished. (Gluten free.)$13.49
- Smoked Wagyu Combo
Purebred Wagyu beef tri tip hickory cold smoked for a light infusion, then seared and sous vide to a tender medium rare, then sliced and served with a portobello mushroom duxelles sauce and port reduction. (Gluten free.)$78.98
- Parmesan Risotto
Classic arborio rice sautéed in vegetable stock & white wine to a perfect creamy texture, blended with parmesan, romano, & asiago cheese, topped with parsley orange peel gremolata & crispy fried shallots. (Gluten free.)$12.49
Entree Salads
- Deluxe Caesar Salad
Hand-torn romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, served with shaved Parmesan, fire-roasted tomatoes, and candied bacon crumbles. (Gluten free.)$9.49
- Roasted Butternut Squash & Ciligienne Salad
Roasted butternut squash & ciligienne mozarella cheese, purple onion, walnuts, craisins, & maple lime apple cider vinaigrette over spinach & a handful of rocket greens. (Vegetarian / Gluten Free.)$9.49
- Fig & Goat Cheese Salad
Black mission figs, goat cheese, pomegranate arils, mandarin oranges, walnuts, & balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed power greens. (Vegetarian / Gluten Free.)$9.49
Add-On Sides
- Funeral Potatoes
Diced red potatoes in a delicious chicken cream sauce blended with five cheeses and sour cream then topped with crunchy crumbled corn flakes. 6 oz.$3.99
- Mac N' Cheese
Classic elbow pasta in a velvety, creamy, five cheese cheddar sauce. (Vegetarian.)$3.99
- Green Beans with Bacon & Onion
Cut green beans, sautéed with bacon and caramelized onions.$3.99
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed in Chipotle Honey Mustard sauce and garnished with candied bacon crumbles. *Can be made Vegetarian upon request.$3.99
- Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
Creamy russet potatoes whipped to perfection with roasted garlic and grated Parmesan cheese for a classic, comfort dish. (Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$3.99
- Sweet Potato Mash
Oven roasted sweet potatoes with orange, nutmeg, 100% real maple syrup and brown sugar, topped with candied pecan crumbles. (Vegan/Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad
Hand-torn romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, served with shaved Parmesan, fire-roasted tomatoes, and candied bacon crumbles. (Gluten free.)$3.99
Desserts
- Huckleberry Mousse
Rich, hand-crafted chocolate mousse served with our signature huckleberry sauce and topped with a dollop of crème chantilly and almonds crumbs. (Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$6.49
- Peach Mousse
Blended, sweet peaches lightly spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, folded into scratch meringue and crème Chantilly, topped with bourbon infused caramel sauce, candied pecans, and a dollop of whipped cream. (Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$6.49
- Whiskey Bread Pudding
Fluffy and rich bread pudding folded with raisins then smothered in traditional whiskey custard sauce. (Vegetarian.)$6.49
- Red Velvet Cookie$2.49
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.49
Kids' Menu
- Kids' Mac N' Cheese
Classic elbow pasta in a velvety, creamy, five cheese cheddar sauce. (Vegetarian.)$6.49
- Kids' Dwaine's Grilled Chicken
One plump, bone-in chicken thighs marinated for 24-48 hours in Grandpa Dwaine's secret family recipe marinade then seasoned and grilled in dancing flames until flawlessly finished. (Gluten free.)$6.49
- Kids' Huckleberry Pork Tenderloin
Seasoned and grilled to perfection pork tenderloin served with a Huckleberry coulis sauce made from wild, hand-picked huckleberries from the ashy slopes of Mount St. Helens. (Gluten free.)$6.49
- Kids' Chicken Fingers
Tender, breaded chicken breast strips .$6.49
