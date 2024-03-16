Shepherd's Pie Entree

Only this weekend, March 15, 16, & 18! A tri-tip cottage pie made with our cold-smoked tri-tip, vegetables, demi-glase, and topped with house-made mashed potatoes. Served with fresh-baked soda bread from The Bakers Fusion, a local Utah baker, and delicious huckleberry butter! Available only while supplies last! (Entree is fully Gluten Free but soda bread is not. *Please request no bread for GF orders!)