Huckleberry Grill Salt Lake City
Featured Items
Appetizers
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Three wild-caught jumbo Black Tiger prawns served with a sambal infused cocktail sauce and slice of fresh lemon. (Gluten free.)$6.99
- Buffalo Stuffed Mushrooms
Ground bison and smoked gouda cheese blended with panko bread crumbs and herbs then stuffed into large button mushrooms and topped with scratch made foyot (f-why-yo) sauce. (Gluten free.)$6.99
- Spicy Fried Cauliflower
Fresh, Deep Fried Cauliflower Spiced with Cumin, Smoked Paprika, and Cayenne Pepper then drizzled with Rosted Red Pepper Romesco Sauce and sprinkled with Goat Cheese Crumbles. (Vegetarian. Gluten Free. Slightly Spicy.)$6.99
Entree Combos
- Huckleberry Pork Tenderloin Combo
Seasoned and grilled to perfection pork tenderloin served with a Huckleberry coulis sauce made from wild, hand-picked huckleberries from the ashy slopes of Mount St. Helens. (Gluten free.)$16.49
- Smoked Tri Tip Combo
Beef tri tip hickory cold smoked for a light infusion, then seared and sous vide to a tender medium rare, then sliced and served with a portobello mushroom duxelles sauce and port reduction. (Gluten free.) *If you’d like Med. Well/Well Done ask the Chef to “Slice and Sear!” **Upgrade to purebred Wagyu Tri-Tip +$59.49$19.49
- Whiskey Meatballs Combo
Roasted beef and pork meatballs tossed in whiskey & green peppercorn cream sauce, garnished with chopped parsley. (***Due to a recipe change, this item now contains gluten. We apologize for any inconvenience.)$16.49
- Dwaine's Grilled Chicken Combo
Two plump, bone-in chicken thighs marinated for 24-48 hours in Grandpa Dwaine's secret family recipe marinade then seasoned and char-grilled in dancing flames until flawlessly finished. (Gluten free.)$13.49
- Smoked Wagyu Combo
Purebred Wagyu beef tri tip hickory cold smoked for a light infusion, then seared and sous vide to a tender medium rare, then sliced and served with a portobello mushroom duxelles sauce and port reduction. (Gluten free.)$78.98
- Vegetarian "Meatballs" with Red Pepper Romesco
Plant-based Italian "meatballs" served with our house-made red pepper Romesco sauce with a kick. (Vegan / Vegetarian. Slightly spicy.)$15.49
- Porcini Cream Chicken
Wild gathered porcini mushrooms simmered in whole cream then blended with roasted garlic, caramelized onions, and signature seasoning then tossed over smoky grilled chicken. (Gluten free.)$17.49
Entree Salads
- Deluxe Caesar Salad
Hand-torn romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, served with shaved Parmesan, fire-roasted tomatoes, and candied bacon crumbles. (Gluten free.)$9.49
- Fig & Goat Cheese Salad
Black mission figs, goat cheese, purple onion, mandarin oranges, walnuts, & balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed power greens. (Vegetarian / Gluten Free.)$9.49
Desserts
- Huckleberry Mousse
Rich, hand-crafted chocolate mousse served with our signature huckleberry sauce and topped with a dollop of crème chantilly and almonds crumbs. (Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$6.49
- Carrot Cake$6.49
- Whiskey Bread Pudding
Fluffy and rich bread pudding folded with raisins then smothered in traditional whiskey custard sauce. (Vegetarian.)$6.49
- Red Velvet Cookie$1.49
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.49
Kids' Menu
- Kids' Mac N' Cheese
Classic elbow pasta in a velvety, creamy, five cheese cheddar sauce. (Vegetarian.)$6.49
- Kids' Dwaine's Grilled Chicken
One plump, bone-in chicken thighs marinated for 24-48 hours in Grandpa Dwaine's secret family recipe marinade then seasoned and grilled in dancing flames until flawlessly finished. (Gluten free.)$6.49
- Kids' Huckleberry Pork Tenderloin
Seasoned and grilled to perfection pork tenderloin served with a Huckleberry coulis sauce made from wild, hand-picked huckleberries from the ashy slopes of Mount St. Helens. (Gluten free.)$6.49
Add-On Sides
- Funeral Potatoes
Diced red potatoes in a delicious chicken cream sauce blended with five cheeses and sour cream then topped with crunchy crumbled corn flakes. 6 oz.$3.99
- Mac N' Cheese
Classic elbow pasta in a velvety, creamy, five cheese cheddar sauce. (Vegetarian.)$3.99
- Green Beans with Bacon & Onion
Cut green beans, sautéed with bacon and caramelized onions.$3.99
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed in Chipotle Honey Mustard sauce and garnished with candied bacon crumbles. *Can be made Vegetarian upon request.$3.99
- GRAVY Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
Creamy russet potatoes whipped to perfection with roasted garlic and grated Parmesan cheese, served with demi-glase beef gravy, for a classic, comfort dish. (Gluten Free. *Vegetarian without the gravy.)$3.99
- NO GRAVY Parmesan Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Sweet Potato Mash
Oven roasted sweet potatoes with orange, nutmeg, 100% real maple syrup and brown sugar, topped with candied pecan crumbles. (Vegan/Vegetarian/Gluten Free.)$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad
Hand-torn romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, served with shaved Parmesan, fire-roasted tomatoes, and candied bacon crumbles. (Gluten free.)$3.99